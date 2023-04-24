FAIRVIEW, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man was arrested in Fairview on Friday after allegedly holding a gun to his cousin’s head during an argument.

According to a criminal complaint, on Friday, April 21, 2023, at about 11:50 p.m., deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department received a call regarding an altercation that occurred at Laurel Run Road in Fairview. Deputies said that while en route, dispatch advised them that the caller stated that his cousin had held a firearm to his head and the caller had since gone inside his residence to protect himself.

The complaint also said that while en route, deputies observed a male along the roadway leading to the driveway of the residence in question and confronted him to see if he was the person involved. As deputies were confronting the man, they said that he unloaded the firearm, threw it onto the ground and complied with commands before being detained by deputies.

Ronji Lamar West

The male was identified as Ronji Lamar West, 43, of Fairview. After detaining West, deputies went to the residence to make contact with the victim and caller who said that he and West were in a vehicle together going back to his house when they got into a verbal argument.

The victim told deputies that he had a firearm at the time and knew that West did as well, so when he exited the vehicle, the victim placed his firearm on the hood of the car so it wouldn’t be involved in the argument.

The victim then told deputies that West got out of the vehicle and “racked” the slide of his pistol to load a bullet into the chamber of the firearm. The victim then said that West confronted him and held his firearm in an aggressive manner which the victim said “petrified” him.

West was charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm and is currently being held at the North Central Regional Jail on a $100,012 bond.