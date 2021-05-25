Man charged after holding woman against her will at Preston County residence

TERRA ALTA, W.Va. — A man has been charged after holding a woman against her will at a residence in Preston County.

On May 24, troopers with the Kingwood detachment of the West Virginia State Police were dispatched to the area of Cale Avenue in Terra Alta in reference to a call of domestic violence, according to a criminal complaint.

Willie Reid

When troopers responded, they made contact with the victim who stated that she and Willie Reid, 31, of Terra Alta, “were in a heated argument,” troopers said.

During that time, the victim told Reid that “she was afraid and wanted to leave,” but that Reid would not let her; eventually, the victim “got away from him and ran out the door,” according to the complaint.

The victim was able to run to nearby railroad tracks, but Reid “chased her and caught her with his car,” and Reid then “drug her and threw her into his car against her will,” troopers said.

Once back at the residence, Reid told the victim to go inside, but she refused, and Reid then “attempted to physically control the victim to prevent her from leaving,” according to the complaint.

However, Reid was unsuccessful, and the victim was able to run to a neighboring house and call 911, troopers said.

Reid has been charged with kidnapping. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.