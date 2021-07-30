Man charged after infant suffers ‘irreversible brain injury’ from injuries ‘consistent with shaken baby syndrome’ in Harrison County, deputies said

MOUNT CLARE, W.Va. — A man has been charged after an infant suffers an “irreversible brain injury” from injuries “consistent with shaken baby syndrome” while under his care in Harrison County, deputies said.

On July 28, the Harrison County 911 Communications Center received a call of an unresponsive infant at a residence in Mount Clare, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

During an interview, Lucian Grayson, 18, of Mount Clare, told deputies that “only he and the victim were in the residence,” from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the 911 call, deputies said.

In that same interview, Grayson stated that “he had walked out of the room the victim was sleeping in,” and that when he returned two-five minutes later, he “moved the child to the nursery to change his diaper,” during which time, Grayson “noticed blood coming from the victim’s nose,” according to the complaint.

Lucian told deputies that “he believed a dog had jumped on the bed and injured the child while he was out of the room,” and after another member of the household arrived, Grayson called 911 to report the infant was unresponsive, deputies said.

The infant was transported to UHC, but transferred to Ruby Memorial Hospital where it was determined that “the infant has suffered a cardiac arrest and a catastrophic, irreversible brain injury caused by non accidental trauma,” and that the “injuries are consistent with shaken baby syndrome,” according to the complaint.

Deputies stated that Lucian and the infant were the only ones in the residence at the time.

Grayson has been charged with child abuse resulting in serious injury. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.