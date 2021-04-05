Man charged after jumping onto a vehicle with three children inside and stabbing its windshield in Lewis County, troopers said

WESTON, W.Va. — A Lewis County man has been charged after troopers said he jumped onto a vehicle that had three children inside of it and stabbed its windshield.

On Apr. 4, troopers with the Lewis County Detachment of the West Virginia State Police responded to a call of a male subject attacking a vehicle at the intersection of Valley Chapel and Mare Run roads in Weston, according to a criminal complaint.

Edwin Rowe

While en route, troopers learned that Edwin Rowe, 35, of Weston, “was on the hood of a vehicle stabbing the windshield with a large hunting knife,” and that Rowe had fled the scene, troopers said.

Upon arrival, troopers observed a blue Subaru Legacy and that the “windshield appeared to be busted,” according to the complaint.

Troopers spoke with a witness at the scene and learned that Rowe was at a nearby residence for Easter and that he could hear Rowe yelling the vehicle’s driver, and that the driver attempted to take her three children and leave the area, troopers said.

While the driver attempted to drive away, however, Rowe “jumped onto the hood of the vehicle, pulled out a large knife and started stabbing the windshield” with the driver and three children still in the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Rowe has been charged with child abuse creating risk of injury. He is being held in Central Regional Jail on $20,000 bond.