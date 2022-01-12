Man charged after juvenile female discloses incidents of sexual abuse in Lewis County

JANE LEW, W.Va. — A man has been charged after a juvenile female disclosed incidents of sexual abuse alleged to have taken place in Lewis County.

On Nov. 2, troopers with the Weston detachment of the West Virginia State Police received a call of possible sexual abuse reported by a student at a high school in Lewis County, according to a criminal complaint.

When troopers arrived, they made contact with multiple members of the school’s staff who stated that the juvenile female student “would not disclose anything in the beginning,” but the staff member “could tell that something was bothering her[the juvenile],” troopers said.

The juvenile told the staff member that “she was having trouble sleeping at night because of things that were happening,” and that “these things had been going on for the last two months,” but at that time, the victim did not disclose to the staff member, according to the complaint.

Joshua Babcock

Troopers then spoke to the victim, who stated that Joshua Babcock, 37, of Jane Lew, had inappropriately touched her the night before and had “got into the shower with her,” troopers said.

After troopers spoke with the victim, she was taken to live elsewhere by CPS, and she later spoke with the Child Advocacy Center, during which time she disclosed the same information she reported to troopers on Nov. 2, according to the complaint.

On Nov. 29, troopers attempted to speak with Babcock, but could not reach him; however, troopers were able to make contact with him on Dec. 6 to schedule an interview for Dec. 10, but Babcock did not show up for the interview on that date, troopers said.

On Dec. 13, troopers learned that Babcock “had left the state over the weekend and had went to Tennessee,” according to the complaint.

Babcock has been charged with sexual abuse. He is being held in Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.