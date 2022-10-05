GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after a female juvenile disclosed that he sexually abused her around 15 times over several years.

On Sept. 29, troopers with the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Department were notified of a man sexually abusing a female juvenile over the course of almost three years in Glenville, according to a criminal complaint.

Paul McCullough

In an interview, the victim stated that Paul McCullough, 58, of Glenville, “had sexually touched her over the course of 3 years” at a home in Glenville. She revealed that McCullough “would make a game of it” prior to sexually abusing her, troopers said.

Throughout the course of the abuse, family members attempted to confront McCullough, but during that time, the victim “would not disclose the situation,” and McCullough told others to “sweep it under the rug,” according to the complaint.

In an interview with the Child Advocacy Center in Morgantown, the victim stated that “when she was younger,” McCullough would sexually abuse her, and “when she got older and understood it was wrong,” she attempted to “sit away from” McCullough, troopers said.

The victim stated that “she was sexually touched approximately 15 times over a 4-year period,” according to the complaint.

McCullough has been charged with first-degree sexual abuse. He is being held in Central Regional Jail on $200,000 bond.