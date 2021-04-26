Man charged after keeping victim in a Morgantown basement ‘under duress of threats,’ deputies say

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man has been charged after keeping a victim in a Morgantown basement “under duress of threats.”

On Apr. 25, two individuals brought a female victim to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department who told that “she had just escaped captivity,” according to a criminal complaint.

Tristen Dorsey

The victim told deputies that Tristen Dorsey, 25, of Morgantown, “forced her to travel against her will” after she told him that she did want to travel to Morgantown from Cumberland, Maryland, but that she did so “under duress of threats to herself and her family” by Dorsey, deputies said.

Deputies learned that Dorsey was wanted in Maryland for “violent crimes” and wanted the victim to drop her charges against him; for an unreported amount of time, the victim “was kept in a basement bedroom” at a residence in Monongalia County, according to the complaint.

During that time, Dorsey kept the victim “and her movements and daily life were controlled and she was forced to remain there,” deputies said.

Dorsey has been charged with kidnapping. Dorsey is being held in North Central Regional Jail.