Man charged after kicking man in the face in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A Clarksburg man has been charged after he allegedly assaulted a man and left him bleeding in Bridgeport, last summer.

In July of 2021, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department responded to a business on Railroad Street for a man who was outside the business “bleeding from his facial area,” according to a criminal complaint.

The responding officers reported that victim’s clothes were “covered in many blood stains, his left eye blue and swollen, and his nose bent and bloody.” They also reported that he could not remember what had happened to him, but he thought he had been attacked by a white man wearing all white clothing.

The following day, officers obtained camera footage from a nearby business and parking lot. After analyzing the footage, officers determined the victim came into camera view at 2:43 a.m. and that multiple people both male and female approached the victim out of camera view. The male individuals left the scene in a dark colored SUV and a small sedan as 2:47 a.m., according to the criminal complaint.

Further review of the footage and identification of suspects, Gino Messenger and another suspect were seen walking outside the front door with the victim minutes before the incident. Both of them were seen to approach someone off camera right before the incident.

Officers then obtained a witness statement which said that Gino Messenger kicked the victim in the face and head.

Messenger was charged with malicious or unlawful assault.

According to the complaint, the victim later told the police department that he was treated at WVU Medicine for a nasal fracture and orbital repair.