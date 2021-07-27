Man charged after leading deputies on a pursuit through Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after a pursuit through Marion County following a suspicious person call.

On July 26, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a suspicious person at a residence on Ross Street near Fairmont for an individual in a red Ford truck “believed to be using drugs inside the vehicle,” according to a criminal complaint.

Jeremy Kolvek

When deputies arrived, they observed the vehicle in the residence’s driveway with its driver-side door open and a male, later identified as Jeremy Kolvek, 34, of Mannington, getting into the vehicle, officers said.

Deputies then exited their cruiser in an attempt to make contact with Kolvek, however, he “put the vehicle into drive and began driving off,” and drove through the home’s yard, according to the complaint.

At that point, deputies activated their cruiser’s emergency lights and siren and followed Kolvek, who “continued off road for a short distance” before driving onto Ross Street then to W.Va. Rt. 73 in Meadowdale, deputies said.

Two additional cruisers with their emergency lights and sirens also joined the pursuit, however Kovlek “made no attempt to stop” before turning onto Bunner’s Ridge Road where Kolvek “traveled into the opposing lane while navigating through curves,” and going “speeds in excess of 60 miles per hour,” according to the complaint.

The pursuit continued onto Mount Zion Road and Nottingham Lane, at which point Kolvek “attempted to drive his vehicle off the road, but came to a stop,” which allowed deputies to take him into custody, deputies said.

Following Kolvek’s arrest, he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine; a series of sobriety tests resulted in Kolvek showing that “he was under the influence of a controlled substance,” while having a blood alcohol level of .000, according to the complaint.

Kolvek has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference and fleeing while driving under the influence. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.