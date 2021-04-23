Man charged after leaving child unattended at his residence during the time he wrecked his vehicle into a pizza restaurant sign in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after leaving a child unattended at his residence during the time he wrecked his vehicle into a pizza restaurant sign in Bridgeport.

On Apr. 12, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department responded to a traffic crash at the Domino’s Pizza location on 450 East Main St. in Bridgeport, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived, they observed a black Mitsubishi Eclipse which had been registered to Jeremy Broadwater, 42, of Bridgeport, “that had crashed into the Domino’s Pizza sign,” officers said.

After that, officers arrived at Broadwater’s address and found no one home; officers were then informed of an individual walking in front of the residence who turned out to be Broadwater, according to the complaint.

Upon a search of Broadwater’s person, officers found a “white powdery substance that later field tested positive as cocaine,” and a field sobriety test of Broadwater resulted in him showing signs of impairment, officers said.

While speaking with Broadwater, deputies learned that he had left a 9-year-old boy “in his unattended,” at that he last remembered seeing the child “at approximately 10 p.m. in his chair while they were watching WrestleMania together,” according to the complaint.

After viewing surveillance footage, officers observed Broadwater’s vehicle make contact with the Domino’s sign at approximately 2:45 a.m. on that date, officers said.

Upon speaking with the 9-year-old boy, he told officers that he was unaware of Broadwater’s whereabouts during the time he was alone, according to the complaint.

Broadwater has been charged with child neglect. He is currently out on bond.