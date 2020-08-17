Man charged after Marion County deputies receive complaint he sexually assaulted 11-year-old girl

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Fairmont man has been charged after Marion County deputies received a complaint that he sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl.

Allen Heater

On July 17, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a sexual assault on an 11-year-old girl, according to a criminal complaint.

Through an investigation, deputies learned that Allen Heater “had engaged in sexual intrusion and sexual contact” with the 11-year-old girl, deputies said.

Heater has been charged with first-degree sexual assault and sexual abuse. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $20,012 bond.