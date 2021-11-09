MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man has been charged after a minor disclosed sexual abuse taking place over a period of four years in Morgantown.

On Oct. 21, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department learned of a juvenile female who disclosed that she had been sexually abused over the course of four years by an adult male, according to a criminal complaint.

The victim stated that Nimrod McCoy, 45, of Fairview, began sexually abusing her in 2016, and that in 2017, Nimrod began having sexual intercourse with her, deputies said.

Deputies learned the incidents stopped in July of 2021, but prior to that, McCoy “asked for images of the victim’s private areas” and that he would send explicit photos to her, according to the complaint.

On the same date the victim disclosed this information, McCoy “admitted to having a sexual relationship with the victim” and also “stated that they transmitted nude images of themselves via Snapchat,” deputies said.

McCoy has been charged with distributing and exhibiting material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, soliciting a minor via computer and four counts of sexual abuse.