Man charged after multi-county pursuit results in him crashing stolen vehicle, deputies say

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man is in custody after wrecking a stolen vehicle during a police chase throughout multiple counties, according to deputies.

On May 3, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a stolen white 2017 Chevy Silverado with “black fender flares” located on Bungalow Road in Harrison County, as well as a red Dodge pickup truck, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies made contact with the red truck, it fled and deputies activated their cruiser’s emergency lights and siren in an attempt to pull the vehicle over, deputies said.

Gregory Jolley

Deputies noticed a “tribal tattoo on the left arm of the driver hanging out the window,” which they were able to use to identify the driver as Gregory Jolley, 34, of Enterprise, according to the complaint.

Jolley sped toward the deputies’ cruiser and “did not attempt attempt to turn,” as Jolley neared the cruiser, and deputies had to get out of the way as he left Bungalow Road and fled from deputies’ sight, deputies said.

Later, the Marion County Sheriff’s Department were in pursuit of Jolley’s vehicle near Dawson Hollow Road when it wrecked in the creek, according to the complaint.

Deputies received a copy of a text that Jolley had sent stating he totaled and “out ran five [deputies] and haven’t stated[sic] one night in garage. Funny,” deputies said.

Jolley has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.