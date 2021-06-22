Man charged after multiple incidents in Preston County

REEDSVILLE, W.Va. — A man has been charged after multiple incidents in Preston County.

On May 30, troopers with the Preston County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were dispatched to a destruction of property call, according to a criminal complaint.

Mathew Thomas

When troopers met with the two victims of the incident, they were told the victims “left the scene out of fear,” after Mathew Thomas, 35, of Reedsville, “trapped them in their parking spot at the rail trail by pulling a red Jeep close to them,” troopers said.

After than, Thomas exited his vehicle and asked the victims for $40, but they told him they did not have any money, at which point Thomas “demanded money,” according to the complaint.

Thomas then returned to the Jeep and “obtained an unknown item,” which he used to strike the victims’ windshield, in “an attempt to gain entry into the vehicle,” troopers said.

On June 6, deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a residence on Stoney Run Road in Arthurdale in reference to a theft, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived on scene, they spoke with the victim who stated that “two days ago the catalytic converter on her car was stolen,” and that when she was leaving her residence, she say Thomas “under her car trying to remove the second,” deputies said.

The victim advised Thomas that she was calling law enforcement, and “he got mad and busted her windshield with a tool,” according to the complaint.

Thomas has been charged with second-degree robbery and attempted grand larceny. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $30,000 bond.