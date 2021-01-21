Man charged after multiple pursuits through Harrison County and stealing several vehicles over the course of a few weeks

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man has been charged after multiple pursuits through Harrison County during which he stole three vehicles over several weeks.

Timothy Nicholson

According to a criminal complaint, on Dec. 29, Timothy Nicholson, 26, of Worthington, was observed on a surveillance video using a “stolen debit card” to purchase items totaling $37.38 in value from a store in Clarksburg.

Nicholson later, on that same day, was seen on a video purchasing items totaling $32.67 and $10.63 from two different stores in the Clarksburg area using the same “stolen” card, officers said.

Prior to those incidents, officers responded to a location on West Pike Street where a man stated that his 2012 Ford F-150 had been stolen, according to a criminal complaint.

A surveillance video and witness both corroborated that Nicholson “stole the truck,” and later, while patrolling the area of U.S. Rt. 19 near United Techincal Center in Clarksburg, officers observed a vehicle matching the stolen truck’s description, officers said.

Officers then attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, but Nicholson did not stop and began “speeding crossing into opposite lanes of traffic,” and at one point struck a Lumberport Police cruiser “in the rear” and then “fled the scene,” according to the complaint.

As the pursuit continued, Nicholson “continued speeding and traveling in opposite lanes of traffic” in “no passing zones,” until it reached its conclusion at the “reails of trail at Hutchinson Road in Marion County,” officers said.

On Jan. 19, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to a location in Stonewood to assist Nutter Fort Police who had observed a stolen vehicle, a gray Chevy Equinox which had been stolen from Carr Street in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.

While looking for the suspect vehicle, deputies observed a vehicle driving toward them “at a high rate of speed” and saw a man later identified as Nicholson driving the vehicle, which was a dark in color Mitsubishi, deputies said.

When deputies later located the vehicle on Plainwood Avenue, they were informed that a Mitsubishi Mirage had recently been stolen from Coal Mine Lane in Stonewood, and deputies then informed the comm center that they saw a man flee on foot form that same vehicle, according to the complaint.

Following the footprints Nicholson had made in the snow, deputies were able to track him for a few hundred feet before seeing a vehicle fleeing the scene, deputies said.

Later, deputies were able to make an arrest of Nicholson at Go-Mart in Nutter Fort, according to the complaint.

Nicholson has been charged with fleeing in a vehicle causing injury, two counts of fleeing reckless indifference, three counts of grand larceny and four counts of fraudulent use of an access device. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $120,000 bond.