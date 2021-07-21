Man charged after officers allegedly find drugs and gun following vehicle accident in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after officers allegedly found drugs following a vehicle accident in Fairmont.

On July 20, officers with the Fairmont Police Department were dispatched to a vehicle accident at a residence on Big Tree Drive in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived on scene, they made contact with Shane Vangilder, 27, of Fairmont, “who was carrying a backpack and walking away from the vehicle,” officers said.

After officers stopped him, they asked if there were any drugs in his possession, to which Vangilder replied that “he was in possession of methamphetamine,” according to the complaint.

A pat down search of Vangilder’s person resulted in officers finding only a pocket knife, but a K9 unit was deployed to perform a free air sniff of the area of the vehicle, officers said.

After the K9 “gave clear indication to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle,” officers performed a probable cause search of Vangilder’s backpack, which resulted in them locating a Ruger MK. II .22 caliber pistol, 69.9 grams of methamphetamine and 10.9 grams of fentanyl, all of which “were packaged in multiple bags, consistent with distribution,” according to the complaint.

Also in the backpack, officers found $360 in cash and two sets of digital scales, officers said.

After being given his Miranda statement, Vangilder admitted “that he has been using methamphetamine since the beginning of the year and is using approximately 0.5 grams a day,” according to the complaint.

Vangilder has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $100,012 bond.