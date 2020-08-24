Man charged after officers allegedly find drugs hidden in his vehicle during routine traffic stop in Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va. — A man has been charged after officers find drugs hidden in his vehicle during a routine traffic stop in Elkins.

On Aug. 22, officers with the Elkins Police Department performed a traffic stop on the Beverly Five Lane on a Subaru with the W.Va. registration of 5ZF151 which did not have a light to properly illuminate the license plate and the registration had also expired, according to a criminal complaint.

Jesse Tolson

According to release, when officers approached the vehicle’s driver, identified as Jesse Tolson, 34, of Elkins, he “appeared to be sweating and acted nervous,” and when officers spoke to Tolson, they observed a passenger in the vehicle attempting to hide plastic bags, officers said.

After requesting for the passenger to drop the bags and a foil package, officers performed a pat down search of Tolson’s person, and when Tolson pulled out his wallet, “a piece of silver foil” fell out of his pocket, according to the complaint.

When officers looked in the foil packet, they found what appeared to be heroin, at that time, officers began searching the vehicle and found hidden compartments which contained several bags of presumed methamphetamine as well as a bag of “a green vegetative substances with ‘Gorilla Glue’,” officers said.

Officers also found a set of digital scales in a shoe which had residue similar to the substances officers found within the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Tolson has been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $30,000 bond.