STAR CITY, W.Va. — A Morgantown man has been charged after officers say they found multiple drugs, including fentanyl, in a Star City motel room.

On Oct. 25, officers with the Star City Police Department responded to a “suspicious event” taking place at a room at the Motel 6 off of Monongahela Blvd, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said that when they entered the motel room, they made contact with multiple occupants, one of whom was identified as Bryce Parker, 46, of Morgantown.

While in the room, officers said they “observed drug paraphernalia laying in the room.” When they searched the room, officers said they located a scale, packaging material, $124 in cash, “several” containers and bags of fentanyl weighing 20 grams, as well as 2.5 grams of meth.

Parker has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and is being held in North Central Regional Jail on multiple surety/cash bonds totaling $8,500.