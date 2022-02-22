WEST UNION, W.Va. — A man has been charged after officers find a bag of marijuana and “marijuana brownies” during a traffic stop in Doddridge County.

Jeffrey Todd

On Feb. 20, troopers with the Doddridge County detachment of the West Virginia State Police observed a silver Dodge Dakota with “an illegible registration” while on patrol at the area near mile marker 46 of U.S. Rt. 50, according to a criminal complaint.

Troopers followed the vehicle as it traveled east on Rt. 50, and upon checking the vehicle’s registration learned it belonged to a Chevy Cobalt, at that point, troopers initiated a traffic stop, troopers said.

The driver, identified as Jeffrey Todd, 18, of Sistersville, and troopers learned that Todd’s license had been suspended for an unpaid citation from Nov. 29, 2021; Todd was also “unable to provide any insurance,” according to the complaint.

While speaking with Todd, troopers “could smell the odor of burnt marijuana,” and when troopers asked if there was any marijuana in the vehicle, “he advised that there was a bag underneath his seat,” troopers said.

When troopers searched the vehicle, they located a bag containing “a large amount of green leafy substance” confirmed to be marijuana, as well as $371 in U.S. currency, a set of digital scales, as well as a Tupperware container with “marijuana brownies Todd hade made the prior night,” according to the complaint.

Todd has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.