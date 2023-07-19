MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after officers located cocaine and crack rocks in a locked box during a vehicle search in Morgantown.

On July 4, officers with the Morgantown Police Department received a report of a patrol that took place in Decker’s Creek and Pietro Street in Morgantown involving a vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.

Brandon Burke

When officers arrived on the scene, they came in contact with the vehicle, which was occupied by Brandon Burke, 37, of Morgantown, and another individual, and “drug paraphernalia was witnessed inside of the vehicle in plain view,” officers said.

Officers then performed a search of the vehicle and located a backpack containing methamphetamine, as well as a lock box which was locked at the time of the incident, according to the complaint.

On July 10, officers were able to obtain a warrant to open the locked box and located 30.9 grams of cocaine, an additional 0.5 grams of cocaine and three “solid forms” of crack rock cocaine weighing 3.8 grams, officers said.

Burke has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.