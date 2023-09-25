STAR CITY, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after officers said they found drugs and an AR-15 in a truck in Monongalia County.

On Sept. 24, officers with the Star City Police Department were near University Commons when they observed a man “slumped into the steering wheel” of his vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.

John Richie

Officers then approached the man in the vehicle, later identified as John Richie, 37, of Morgantown, and “knocked on the window of the truck” until he woke up, officers said,

Once Richie was awake, officers asked him to turn the truck off and exit the vehicle, at which point officers performed a search of Richie’s person; Richie advised officers he “had a loaded magazine in his pocket,” according to the complaint.

During the search, officers said they found a bag of a “white powdery substance,” and Richie told officers “he had warrants for his arrest,” at which point officers detained him.

While Richie was in the police cruiser, officers learned the truck’s registration was stolen; Richie told officers that “there may be some meth in the middle console of the truck” and that “there was also an AR-15 rifle in the back seat,” according to the complaint.

Upon a search of the vehicle, officers said they found two sets of scales, a “drug smoking pipe” and a “small measuring spoon.”

A test of the substance found on Richie’s person indicated the “powdery substance” contained fentanyl, according to the complaint.

Richie has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, being a felon in possession of a firearm and receiving/transferring stolen property. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $60,000 bond.