Man charged after officers find drugs and multiple firearms in vehicle during traffic stop in Webster County

COWEN, W.Va. — A man has been charged after officers find drugs and multiple firearms in a vehicle during a traffic stop in Webster County.

On Oct. 24, troopers with the Webster County detachment of the West Virginia State Police observed an individual wanted on an active warrant travelling in a maroon Dodge Durango in the area of Mills Mountain Road in Cowen, according to a criminal complaint.

When troopers approached the driver, identified as Kenneth Butcher, 28, of Webster Springs, they observed a rifle and a clear plastic bag containing presumed methamphetamine inside the vehicle, troopers said.

At that point, troopers asked Butcher to exit the vehicle for troopers’ safety, and Butcher “failed to do so, obstructing [troopers],” which resulted in troopers “assisting Butcher in exiting the vehicle,” according to the complaint.

Upon a search of Butcher’s person, troopers found a loaded 9mm pistol, as well as another bag containing presumed methamphetamine; Butcher was then taken into custody on his outstanding warrant, troopers said.

Troopers later discovered an additional rifle and two more pistols inside of Butcher’s vehicle, as well as learning that Butcher was operating the automobile on a revoked license, according to the complaint.

Due to previous convictions, Butcher is unable to own firearms, troopers said.

Butcher has been charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and five counts of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He is being held in Central Regional Jail on $35,000 bond.