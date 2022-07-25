STAR CITY, W.Va. — A man has been charged after officers found drugs after a traffic stop in Monongalia County.

On July 23, officers with the Star City Police Department performed a traffic stop on a Chevrolet van for having a defective muffler, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers spoke with the vehicle’s driver, Alan Wren, 39, of Morgantown, he stated that he “was visiting some friends,” but appeared to be “very nervous” when officers asked what he was doing. Wren also “said he did not know his friend’s actual name,” officers said.

At that point, officers had a K9 unit perform a free air sniff of the area of the vehicle, which resulted in a positive indication for the presence of narcotics, according to the complaint.

After a search of the vehicle, officers located 28.88 grams of fentanyl, 21.27 grams of methamphetamine and 9.01 grams of crack rock cocaine, officers said.

Wren has been charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and three counts of conspiracy. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $325,000 bond.