CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after officers said they found drugs during a stop for riding an e-bike the wrong way through traffic in Clarksburg.

Joseph Burge

On Sunday, May 14, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department performed a traffic stop on an individual who was travelling on an electric bike against traffic patterns in the area of South 4th Street in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.

Upon speaking with the individual on the bike, identified as Joseph Burge, 41, of Clarksburg, officers learned that he had an active capias warrant and arrest warrant, officers said.

Once officers placed Burge under arrest, they located three bags on his person which field tested positive for fentanyl, as well as a bag of presumed marijuana, $521 in U.S. currency and three cell phones “showing drug buys,” according to the complaint.

Burge has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.