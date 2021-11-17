Man charged after officers find drugs during traffic stop in Buckhannon

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — A man has been charged after officers find drugs during a traffic stop in Buckhannon.

On Nov. 16, officers with the Buckhannon Police Department were on patrol in the area of Island Avenue in Buckhannon when they observed a man with a suspended operator’s permit driving a vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.

Charles Cutright

After stopping the vehicle on Virginia Avenue, officers made contact with Charles Cutright, 23, of French Creek, and had a K9 unit perform a free air sniff of the vehicle’s exterior, officers said.

The K9 alerted officers to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, and a search was then conducted, according to the complaint.

During the search, officers located 18.24 grams of methamphetamine, 62 tramadol pills, several “individual bags for packaging,” a set of digital scales, as well as a Taurus G3c 9mm handgun with a loaded magazine and a round chambered, officers said.

When officers searched Cutright’s person, they located $598 in U.S. currency and another loaded magazine for the firearm, according to the complaint.

Cutright has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $60,000 bond.