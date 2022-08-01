ELKINS, W.Va. — A man has been charged after officers found drugs during a traffic stop in Elkins.

On July 31, officers with the Elkins Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with a cracked windshield in Elkins, according to a criminal complaint.

When the vehicle came to a stop, a woman in the passenger seat exited the vehicle and attempted to leave but was told to remain in the vehicle, officers said.

Arkimeem Vaughn

At that point, officers spoke with the vehicle’s driver, identified as Arkimeem Vaughn, 49, who “appeared to be nervous” while officers requested his information, according to the complaint.

When asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle, Vaughn retrieved two cigars with a green leafy substance Vaughn “identified as ‘weed’,” officers said.

At that point, officers asked the vehicle’s occupants to exit in order to performed a search; on Vaughn’s person, officers located what was presumed to be methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

A search of the vehicle resulted in officers locating a pair of black shoes with four separate sandwich bags containing presumed methamphetamine and a backpack containing a large sum of currency; in the woman’s purse, officers found more presumed methamphetamine, as well as “drug ledgers,” deputies said.

In an interview, “one defendant confirmed” … “the two individuals were involved in the sale and distribution of controlled substances,” and that they “traveled to Elkins for the purposes of the sale and distribution of controlled substances,” according to the complaint.

Vaughn has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.