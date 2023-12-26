CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after officers found drugs while responding to a trespassing call at a condemned residence in Clarksburg.

On Dec. 24, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department responded to a trespassing call at a condemned residence on Adams Avenue, according to a criminal complaint.

Bruce Edgell

When officers arrived, they made contact with Bruce Edgell, 39, of Center Point, who was the reported trespassing individual, and also had an active felony warrant for a third offense driving revoked DUI, officers said.

After Edgell was detained and placed into handcuffs, officers performed a search of his person and located 3.25 grams of heroin, 4.26 grams of fentanyl and three Suboxone strips which Edgell did not have a prescription for, according to the complaint.

Also in the search, officers located 12 bags “for packaging,” a set of scales, a “cash app card,” $25.82 in U.S. currency, as well as a firearm which Edgell was now allowed to have due to a previous wanton endangerment felony conviction, officers said.

Edgell has been charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.