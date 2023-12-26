CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after officers found drugs while responding to a trespassing call at a condemned residence in Clarksburg.
On Dec. 24, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department responded to a trespassing call at a condemned residence on Adams Avenue, according to a criminal complaint.
When officers arrived, they made contact with Bruce Edgell, 39, of Center Point, who was the reported trespassing individual, and also had an active felony warrant for a third offense driving revoked DUI, officers said.
After Edgell was detained and placed into handcuffs, officers performed a search of his person and located 3.25 grams of heroin, 4.26 grams of fentanyl and three Suboxone strips which Edgell did not have a prescription for, according to the complaint.
Also in the search, officers located 12 bags “for packaging,” a set of scales, a “cash app card,” $25.82 in U.S. currency, as well as a firearm which Edgell was now allowed to have due to a previous wanton endangerment felony conviction, officers said.
Edgell has been charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.