Man charged after officers find drugs, firearm in his vehicle after responding to ‘suspicious activity’ call in Philippi

PHILIPPI, W.Va. — A man has been charged after officers found drugs and a firearm in his vehicle after responding to a “suspicious activity” call in Philippi.

On May 5, officers with the Philippi Police Department responded to a call of suspicious activity at World Vision in Philippi, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived on scene, they saw a black Chevy Silverado pickup in the parking lot with a man “who immediately moved from the driver’s side of the truck to the front,” out of officers’ views, officers said.

Anthony Johnson

Officers then asked the man, identified as Anthony Johnson, 40, of Belington, “to come back out and he complied,” and when officers asked Johnson what he was doing in the parking lot, Johnson responded that he was ‘fixing my truck,’ according to the complaint.

When officers checked the area of the building, they “noticed the dirt had been recently disturbed to the right side back door that had been blocked in,” and Johnson then told officers that he had been there with a friend who “wanted to stop there to look in the dumpster,” officers said.

At that time, officers looked in the truck’s windows and “could see two smoking devices in plain view,” and during a search of the vehicle, officers found “multiple glass smoking devices,” multiple bags, $73 in cash, a bag containing .73 grams of methamphetamine, another bag with 2.09 grams of presumed methamphetamine, 2.62 grams of methamphetamine, as well as a bag with a suboxone strip, a medication bottle containing presumed marijuana and medication, according to the complaint.

Officers said they also found an ATI GSG-1911 .22 caliber pistol with 10 rounds and a suppressor-like muzzle device, as well as two sets of digital scales.

After this officers detained Johnson, they said.

After a post-Miranda interview, Johnson “stated that the items were his,” and he “described in detail what was in the vehicle to officers,” according to the complaint.

Johnson has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $20,000 bond.