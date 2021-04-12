Man charged after officers find drugs in a pair of pants he discarded at a residence in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after officers find drugs in a pair of pants he discarded at a residence in Fairmont.

On Apr. 10, officers with the Fairmont Police Department responded to a call of “a man in boxer shorts with red hair,” attempting to enter a home in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

Prior to officers’ arrival, they were informed that the man, identified as Denzil Masters, 46, of Fairmont, had “ran behind [the caller’s] house and into an abandoned house directly behind it,” officers said.

Denzil Masters

Upon arrival, officers saw “one boot and a pair of jeans at the caller’s doorstep,” and also saw “multiple open doors at the abandoned residence,” inside of which officers found Masters in the attic, according to the complaint.

Masters “had multiple denominations of currency around him on the floor, and “was visibly intoxicated,” officers said.

After placing Masters into custody, officers were told by the caller that “they observed Masters take his pants off on their doorstep,” and officers searched Masters’ discarded pants to find “several containers and baggies,” with presumed methamphetamine and cocaine inside,” according to the complaint.

Upon weighing the substances, the amounts totaled 11.37 grams of cocaine and 1.66 grams of methamphetamine; officers also found a set of electronic scales in the back pants pocket, officers said.

Masters has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,012 bond.