Man charged after officers find drugs in vehicle during traffic stop in Grafton

GRAFTON, W.Va. — A man has been charged after officers find drugs in a vehicle during a traffic stop in Grafton.

On July 1, officers with the Grafton Police Department were patrolling the area of Grand and Walnut streets in Grafton when they observed a tan/gold Nissan Altima with a burnt out registration light, according to a criminal complaint.

Bobby Baker

The vehicle, driven by Bobby Baker, 34, of Grafton, pulled into the Circle K on High Street and while performing the traffic stop, officers observed a “small handgun on the side of his chest in a holster,” officers said.

At that time, officers told the driver they were going to remove the firearm from the vehicle for officers’ safety, and upon running a “standard gun query check,” the gun’s serial number “came back negative,” according to the complaint, and the vehicle’s registration was also valid.

When officers asked Baker if there was anything illegal in the vehicle, he stated that there was nothing and consented for officers to search the vehicle, officers said.

During the search, officers found a black box containing one set of digital scales “with a crystal like substance residue on top of it,” as well as a bag printed with the words ‘DO NOT TOUCH A.N.D’ which contained 0.9 grams of methamphetamine, as well as several glass pipes and a small plastic container with bags inside, according to the complaint.

Baker has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.