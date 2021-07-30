Man charged after officers find drugs in vehicle while executing search warrant in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after officers find drugs in a vehicle while executing a search warrant in Fairmont.

On July 14, officers with the Fairmont Police Department attempted to perform a traffic stop on a black Mitsubishi SUV which “evaded officers prior to a traffic stop being made,” according to a criminal complaint.

Brent Hardway

After a short time, officers were able to locate the vehicle and observed its occupants “fleeing the area on foot,” officers said.

After apprehending the two individuals, one of whom was identified as Brent Hardaway, 36, of Fairmont, the vehicle was towed “for a search warrant,” according to the complaint.

A search of the vehicle resulted in officers finding pills containing cocaine base, a set of digital scales, multiple plastic pieces, multiple folded aluminum foil pieces, spoons, cutters and other tools, officers said.

Hardaway has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $30,012 bond.