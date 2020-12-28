Man charged after officers find drugs on his person during routine patrol in Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va. — A man has received drug charges after officers find drugs on his person during a routine patrol in Elkins.

On Dec. 27, officers with the Elkins Police Department were conducting a routine patrol around the area of Harrison Avenue and Industrial Park Road in Elkins when they observed a blue Audi travelling toward Wilson street with no registration lights, according to a criminal complaint.

Mark Shiflett

When officers performed a traffic stop on the vehicle, they made contact with the driver, identified as Mark Shiflett, 51, and while speaking with him, Shiflett “is having a hard time holding still and is shuffling around,” officers said.

Officers then asked Shiflett if he had anything they should be aware of, to which Shiflett replied “he ‘may have a pipe and maybe a needle’,” according to the complaint, and officers then asked Shiflett to step out of his vehicle.

Upon a search of Shiflett’s person, officers found a clear plastic bag which was empty and a yellow plastic bag which contained presumed methamphetamine, and when officers asked Shiflett if he had anything else on his person, he stated that he had another bag of methamphetamine “in his pants,” officers said.

Hidden “down the front of [Shiflett’s] pants,” officers found another bag containing presumed methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

A search was then performed on the vehicle during which Shiflett told officers that ‘there’s nothing else in there you found it all,’ but officers found a clear plastic bag in the seat where Shiflett was seated, officers said.

Further searching of the vehicle resulted in officers finding a bag with a Colt .25 caliber pistol with bullets in its magazine, as well as a clear container with empty bags inside and a set of digital scales, according to the complaint.

Shiflett has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $25,000