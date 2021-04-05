Man charged after officers find drugs on his person during welfare check in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after officers said they found drugs on his person during a welfare check in Bridgeport.

On Apr. 4, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department were dispatched to Go Mart on W. Main Street in Bridgeport for a welfare check on a man who had been sitting in a red truck for more than two hours, according to a criminal complaint.

Jason Todd

When officers arrived, they made contact with the male sleeping in the vehicle, identified as Jason Todd, 49, of Bridgeport, who “acted very confused and disoriented,” officers said.

Officers asked Todd is he was okay, and he responded that he was, but at that point he began reaching around his truck and officers told him to stop, however “Todd continued reaching around,” and officers told him to exit the vehicle, according to the complaint.

At that time, officers searched Todd for weapons and learned that Todd has a capias warrant for his arrest through Upshur County; Todd was placed into custody at that time, officers said.

During a search of Todd’s person, officers found .69 grams of methamphetamine inside of a cigarette pack in his coat pocket, as well as 16.5 alprazolam pills inside and 74 hydrocodone pills inside of a Crown Royal sack, along with $354 in cash, according to the complaint.

Todd has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $27,000 bond.