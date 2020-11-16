Man charged after officers find drugs on his person while executing search warrant on Elkins residence.

ELKINS, W.Va. — A man has been charged after officers said they found drugs on his person while executing a search warrant on a residence in Elkins.

On Nov. 15, officers with the Elkins Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on Stoddard Avenue in Elkins, according to a criminal complaint.

James Hayes

Upon execution of the search warrant, officers found James Hayes, 56, of Elkins, and saw “a piece of a baggy coming from the small pocket on his right side,” inside of which officers found a crystal-like substance of presumed methamphetamine, officers said.

Inside the house, officers found two “concealment” devices, as well as two sets of black digital scales, multiple smoking devices and “a few” syringes, according to the complaint.

Upon speaking to one of the home’s residents, she told officers that “Hayes had been selling methamphetamine from [the] residence” and that she would provide a written statement, officers said.

When officers attempted to place Hayes into the police cruiser, he began to “get aggressive with officers,” according to the complaint.

Hayes has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.