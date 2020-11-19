Man charged after officers find drugs, paraphernalia during search of Elkins home

ELKINS, W.Va. — A man has been charged after officers said they found drugs and other paraphernalia in an Elkins residence while executing a search warrant.

On Nov. 18, officers with the Elkins Police Department were contacted to assist Child Protective Services at a residence in Elkins, according to a criminal complaint.

Christopher Lothes

The referral was in reference to an individual at the residence identified as Christopher Lothes, 23, of Elkins, officers said.

Upon arrival at the residence, officers “could smell the odor of burnt marijuana,” and observed “multiple ‘blunt roaches,’ and a set of black in color digital scales,” which had a residue of presumed methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

Officers were able to obtain a search warrant for the residence, and when officers served the warrant, they detained Lothes and two other individuals and began a search of the premises, officers said.

During that search, officers were able to locate two smoking devices, two bags of a green leafy substance of presumed marijuana, multiple ‘blunt roaches,’ and the set of digital scales with the presumed methamphetamine residue, according to the complaint.

In the kitchen, officers said they found two oven mitts containing a bag of presumed methamphetamine and another bag containing presumed heroin or Fentanyl, as well as $981 in cash and an Alprazolam pill on Lothes’ person, officers said.

Lothes has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.