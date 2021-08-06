Man charged after officers find drugs while responding to call at Buckhannon business

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — A man has been charged after officers found drugs while responding to a call of a “passed out” individual at a business in Buckhannon.

On Aug. 5, officers with the Buckhannon Police Department were notified of an individual “passed out” in a black Chevy Tahoe at the Fast Stop Food Mart on Vicksburg Road in Buckhannon, according to a criminal complaint.

Ethan Lantz

When officers arrived, they observed Ethan Lantz, 22, of Buckhannon, “slumped over the driver’s seat,” and also noticed a red zip-top bag in the center cup holder, officers said.

Lantz “was difficult to awaken” and it “was apparent he was under the influence” during that time, according to the complaint.

After waking Lantz, he emptied his pockets which produced a set of scales and “straws used for snorting drugs,” and while officers were getting Lantz’ driver’s license, they “noticed more zip-top bags in his wallet,” officers said.

Inside of those bags officers found heroin and methamphetamine. They also later found a cigarette pack with methamphetamine inside it and a “pint jar” of marijuana in the passenger seat, according to the complaint.

Lantz has been charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.