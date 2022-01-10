Man charged after officers find fentanyl during traffic stop in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man has been charged after officers found fentanyl during a traffic stop in Clarksburg.

On Jan. 8, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department observed a black Ford Explorer bearing a registration which should be for a Hyundai Sante Fe on Gould Avenue in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.

Erik Wilson

At that point, officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the vehicle’s driver, Erik Wilson, 34, of Clarksburg, who admitted that “he had not registered the vehicle and had not obtained insurance on it,” officers said.

While waiting for information to return on Wilson’s operator’s permit, a K9 unit was taken around the vehicle to perform a free-air sniff which resulted in a positive indication for narcotics, according to the complaint.

Officers then performed a search of the vehicle and located “multiple containers with a powder-like substance” which Wilson later stated was fentanyl, as well as a Taurus Millennium PT140 PRO .40 caliber with five rounds in a magazine, a bag containing “drug cutting agent” and a set of digital scales, officers said.

Wilson has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $15,000 bond.