Man charged after officers find firearm and marijuana on his person after he attempted to flee in Westover

WESTOVER, W.Va. — A man has been charged after officers found a gun and marijuana on him after he attempted to flee on foot in Westover.

On Sept. 21, officers with the Westover Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Westover, during which time a man fled on foot from the passenger’s side, according to a criminal complaint.

Tyrelle Morris

Prior to apprehending him, officers were able to identify the man as Tyrelle Morris, 23, of Westover, and then performed a search of his person, officers said.

During the search, officers located oxycodone, a Glock .357 handgun and $1,737 in cash; due to a previous conviction, Morris is prohibited from possessing a firearm, according to the complaint.

A search of the vehicle from which Morris fled resulted in officers locating a backpack containing 140 grams of marijuana, officers said.

Morris has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.

