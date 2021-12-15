Man charged after officers find him in possession of drugs while driving stolen vehicle in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man has been charged after officers find him in possession of drugs while driving a stolen vehicle in Morgantown.

Shawn Fain

On Dec. 12, officers with the Morgantown Police Department observed a vehicle that had been reported to West Virginia State Police from Fairmont driving in the area of Don Knotts Boulevard in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers detained the vehicle’s driver, Shawn Fain, 44, of Fairmont, they found him in possession of a firearm which had also been reported as stolen; upon performing a background check, officers learned that Fain had prior felony arrests, officers said.

Officers also located 29.1 grams of methamphetamine which was individually packaged, as well as a set of digital scales, according to the complaint.

Fain has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, and receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. He is being held in North Central Regional on $100,000.