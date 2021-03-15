Man charged after officers find him in possession of Fentanyl during traffic stop in Clarksburg

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man has been charged after officers said they found him in possession of Fentanyl during a traffic stop in Clarksburg.

Offender Picture
Jerome Johnson

On Mar. 12, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a Silver Mercedes on Lee Avenue in Clarksburg after observing the vehicle failing to stop at a stop sign, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers made contact with the vehicle’s driver, they identified on of the passengers as Jerome Johnson, 34, of Clarksburg, and had a K9 unit perform a free air sniff of the vehicle which resulted in a positive indication for narcotics, officers said.

While searching the vehicle, officers located an Arizona Ice Tea can which “had a storage compartment in it,” which contained multiple packages of Fentanyl, according to the complaint.

Johnson has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories