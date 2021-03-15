Man charged after officers find him in possession of Fentanyl during traffic stop in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man has been charged after officers said they found him in possession of Fentanyl during a traffic stop in Clarksburg.

Jerome Johnson

On Mar. 12, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a Silver Mercedes on Lee Avenue in Clarksburg after observing the vehicle failing to stop at a stop sign, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers made contact with the vehicle’s driver, they identified on of the passengers as Jerome Johnson, 34, of Clarksburg, and had a K9 unit perform a free air sniff of the vehicle which resulted in a positive indication for narcotics, officers said.

While searching the vehicle, officers located an Arizona Ice Tea can which “had a storage compartment in it,” which contained multiple packages of Fentanyl, according to the complaint.

Johnson has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.