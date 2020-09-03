Man charged after officers say they found him under the influence with a 3-year-old child in his vehicle at a parking lot in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man has been charged after officers said they found him under the influence with a 3-year-old child in his vehicle while in a parking lot in Clarksburg.

On Sept. 1, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department responded to a call for a well-being check in the parking lot of the Sheetz located on Stoneybrook Rd. in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.

Sergio Colandrea

The caller told officers that “they were concerned for a small child that was located in the rear seat,” and that the vehicle’s driver, Sergio Colandrea, 40, of Clarksburg, “was acting suspiciously and disoriented,” officers said.

When officers arrived on scene, they spoke with Collandrea who “was talkative and displayed increased alertness,” as well as “excited and rapid movements, appeared restless and was perspiring profusely,” according to the complaint.

Officers then “administered field sobriety tests” and Collandrea “showed positive signs of impairment”; later, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene with a K9 unit, which indicated the presence of substances in the vehicle, officers said.

Due to the positive indication, officers performed a search of the vehicle and found “multiple smoking devices, residue, a hypodermic needle and other paraphernalia,” as well as a 3-year-old child in the back seat of the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Colandrea has been charged with DUI with child endangerment. He is currently out on bond.