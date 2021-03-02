Man charged after officers find ‘large amount’ of methamphetamine, alprazolam and cash in his residence while executing a search warrant

MANNINGTON, W.Va. — A man has been charged after officers found “a large amount” of methamphetamine, alprazolam and cash in his residence while executing a search warrant.

Timothy Johnson

On Feb. 28, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at a residence on West Main St. in Mannington, according to a criminal complaint.

The warrant was served in reference to a complaint of an incident occurring in Worthington the previous evening, and when deputies searched the residence, they found Timothy Johnson, 31, of Mannington, deputies said.

During the search, deputies found 43.2 grams of methamphetamine, 88 2mg Xanax pills and “a large amount” of cash “lying in plain sight,” according to the complaint.

Johnson has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,012 bond.