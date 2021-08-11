Man charged after officers find marijuana and ecstasy during search in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man has been charged after officers found marijuana and ecstasy during a search of his person for a burglary incident in Clarksburg.

Derek Terrell

On Aug. 10, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department were called to a residence on Buckhannon Avenue in Clarksburg in reference to a burglary, according to a criminal complaint.

While in the area, officers found Derek Terrell, 21, of Clarksburg, on a residence’s porch, and after receiving footage of Terrell taking items from the residence, officers took him into custody, officers said.

On Terrell’s person, officers found 64.45 grams of presumed marijuana, as well as 14 “ecstasy” pills, according to the complaint.

Terrell has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and burglary. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.

