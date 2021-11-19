Man charged after officers find marijuana during traffic stop in Clarksburg for not wearing seatbelt

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man has been charged after officers find marijuana during a traffic stop in Clarksburg for not wearing a seatbelt.

On Nov. 18, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department observed a man operating a vehicle while not wearing his seatbelt, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers then pulled behind the vehicle, driven by Travis Sinclair, 35, of Clarksburg, and performed a traffic stop on Milford Street, officers said.

At that point, officers made contact with Sinclair and advised him of the reason for the stop, and he provided his identification and vehicle information, according to the complaint.

Officers then had a K9 unit perform a free air sniff of the area of the vehicle, which resulted in a positive indication; at that point, officers performed a search of Sinclair’s vehicle, officers said.

During the search, officers found marijuana with an approximate weight of 1 pound, “an edible item” containing psilocybin mushrooms, hydrocodone tablets, a single alprazolam tablet, as well as 2 MDMA tablets, according to the complaint.

Sinclair has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.