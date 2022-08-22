ELKINS, W.Va. — A man has been charged after an officer found marijuana while responding to a call of an unconscious person at a gas station in Elkins.

Dale Jackson

On Aug. 19, officers with the Elkins Police Department responded to a call of individuals being asleep in a vehicle at the gas pump of Speedway on Harrison Avenue in Elkins, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived on scene, they observed a man in the driver’s seat, later identified as Dale Jackson, 25, of Elkins, who appeared to be asleep with “a glass smoking device (bong) located next to the gear shift of the vehicle,” officers said.

Officers then woke Jackson and “advised him to exit the vehicle,” at which point a pat down search resulted in officers locating a Taurus PT111 pistol; officers also learned that Jackson’s drivers license had been suspended, according to the complaint.

At that point, Jackson was detained and the vehicle was searched, which resulted in officers locating two sets of digital scales, “multiple marijuana cigar-wrapped roaches” and multiple bags containing marijuana, officers said.

Jackson has been charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $15,000 bond.