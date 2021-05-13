Man charged after officers find meth in vehicle during traffic stop in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after officers found methamphetamine in a vehicle during a traffic stop in Fairmont.

Ronald Tucker

On May 12, officers with the Fairmont Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a silver Chevy Equinox while traveling on Everest Drive in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

The vehicle’s driver, identified as Ronald Tucker, 38, of Fairmont, gave consent for officers to search the vehicle, during which time officers found a bag of a crystal-like substance, officers said.

In a post-Miranda interview, Tucker told officers the substance was methamphetamine, and admitted that it was his, according to the complaint.

Also in the vehicle, officers said they found “a large sum” of plastic bags and a small set of digital scales. The weight of the methamphetamine totaled 33.5 grams.

Tucker has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail, with bail set at $10,012.