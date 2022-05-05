WHITE HALL, W.Va. — A man has been charged after officers found methamphetamine on his person during a traffic stop in White Hall.

Ernest Eavenson

On May 4, officers with the White Hall Police Department observed a Toyota 4-Runner which was missing an inspection sticker driving in White Hall, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers then activated their cruiser’s emergency lights and siren to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle. Officers made contact with the vehicle’s occupants, one of whom was identified as Ernest Eavenson, 48.

The vehicle’s occupants then gave officers permission to search the vehicle, which resulted in officers locating 13.37 grams of methamphetamine and $525 in U.S. currency on Eavenson’s person, according to the complaint.

Eavenson has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $200,012 bond.