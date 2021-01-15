Man charged after officers find methamphetamine in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Salem

SALEM, W.Va. — A man has been charged after officers said they found methamphetamine in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Salem.

On Jan. 15, officers with the Salem Police Department observed a black sedan driving in the area of K.D. Hurley going 28 miles per hour in a posted 25 mile per hour zone; the vehicle’s front right tire also “looked to be coming off,” according to the complaint.

Eric Leggett

When officers made contact with the vehicle’s driver, identified as Eric Leggett, 39, of Salem, they stated the reasons for the traffic stop, and Leggett informed officers that “he had hit a pot hole which caused problems,” officers said.

While speaking with Leggett, officers observed that “he appeared to be nervous,” so a K9 unit was deployed to perform a free air sniff of the vehicle, which resulted in a positive indication at the driver’s side door, according to the complaint.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found a substance which field tested positive as methamphetamine in a quantity of 43.65 grams, as well as 1.77 grams of cocaine, a set of digital scales and bags, officers said.

Leggett has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.