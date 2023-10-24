ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man is facing felony charges after he was found transporting more than 200 grams of meth in a backpack in Elkins.

On Oct. 23, officers with the Elkins Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a black truck with an illegal light bar going south on Randolph Avenue, according to a criminal complaint.

Jayson Morhard

Once the vehicle had stopped, the “passenger side door of the vehicle opened and” Jayson Morhard, 50, “attempted to exit,” despite being told to remain in the vehicle, and when officers approached the vehicle, Morhard was “leaning toward the center console,” officers said.

Officers spoke with the driver about the stop, and during that time Morhard, who was in the passenger seat, “was extremely nervous,” and officers asked him to exit the vehicle where a pat down search was then conducted, according to the complaint.

During the search, officers found several knives, and “while continuing to investigate the nervous behavior,” officers located a backpack in front of where Morhead sat in the vehicle, which contained a gun and a “large amount” of presumed crystal meth, according to the complaint.

After he was taken into custody and read his Miranda rights, the suspect stated that “he had received the bag in question from another individual to take to his residence” and Morhard “also expressed that the individual that had given him the suspected bag of methamphetamine had a substantial amount on his person,” officers said.

Once Morehead was processed, officers weighed the presumed methamphetamine which totaled “over 200 grams,” according to the complaint.

Morhead has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $15,000 bond.