Man charged after officers find more than 2oz. of marijuana in his possession during traffic stop in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after officers find more than two ounces of marijuana in his possession during a traffic stop in Bridgeport.

On Nov. 2, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department were driving southbound on I-79 when a black Subaru Legacy cut them off near the rest area, according to a criminal complaint.

The vehicle, driven by Lucas Talerico, 32, of Shinnston, entered officers’ lane “without leaving enough room” which caused officers to “have to break to avoid collision,” officers said.

Talerico then changed lanes without signaling, at which point officers activated their cruiser’s emergency lights and siren to perform a traffic stop at mile marker 120, according to the complaint.

After asking for Talerico’s information, officers noticed a gym bag “tucked under his legs in the driver’s seat” and learned that Talerico’s license was currently suspended due to a DUI, officers said.

When asked if there was anything in the vehicle, Talerico “hesitated to reply” and when asked if he had any marijuana, Talerico told officers he has ‘about an ounce,’ according to the complaint.

At that point, officers asked Talerico to exit the vehicle then they performed a pat down search of his person; during that search, officers found “Premium Sauce Cart” packets containing a “Sorbet” THC vape cartridge and a “Northern Lights” THC vape cartridge, officers said.

A K9 unit then arrived and performed a free-air sniff of the area of the vehicle, which resulted in a positive indication and officers performing a search of the vehicle, according to the complaint.

During the search, officers found 77.86 grams of marijuana in a glass jar, a set of digital scales, $3,200 in $100 bill increments, two pills which Talerico claimed ‘may contain fentanyl,’ two lorazpam tablets, one alprazolam tablet, seven buprenorphine hydrochloride tablets, two cell phones and Talerico’s wallet, officers said.

Talerico has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.